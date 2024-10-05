Kubacki and Wildes go wild to help lift Benet Academy football past St. Patrick

Benet football is back on the road and will take on St. Patrick. After suffering their first loss of the season to Mt. Carmel. The 4-1 Redwings are at Triton College taking on the St. Patrick Shamrocks. In their matchup last season, Benet came out on top 23-16. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Martin Radgowski returns to the endzone after missing a week for Benet Academy football

On the game’s opening drive, the Redwings marched all the way down the field. They give Martin Radgowski the carry in the redzone and he’s back in the endzone after missing last week’s game. His score puts Benet up 7-0 in the early going.

After a field goal by Emiliano Arteaga of St. Patrick’s, it’s 7-3 Benet. Ryan Kubacki shows the play-action fake and then looks deep towards the sideline to Luke Doyle. He snags it and then speeds by the safety all the way to the endzone. The 80-yard touchdown extends the Benet lead to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Kubacki and Wildes connect for their first of three touchdowns for Benet football against St. Patrick

Now in the second quarter, Kubacki drops back and launches another deep ball and this time it’s Luke Wildes on the receiving end and he back-pedals his way in for six. That 54-yard touchdown strike gives the Redwings a 21-3 advantage in the beginning of the second quarter.

Moments later, the Shamrocks have advanced all they inside the Benet 10-yard line. Jayden Miranda takes the handoff, absorbs some contact at the line of scrimmage, and then crosses the plane for the touchdown. With that, St. Patrick’s has cut the lead to 21-10 with six minutes left in the half.

On the next Benet drive, Kubacki rolls out to this right, looks back to his left and targets Declan Walsh. He reels it in, and bounces off one…. two, and three Shamrock defenders on his way into the corner of the endzone. He is fired up as the Redwings lead grows to 28-10.

St. Patrick brings the game within striking distance with two good drives

However, St. Patrick’s answers with another solid drive that ends with another touchdown score for Miranda. His second score of the day makes it a 28-16 game heading into halftime.

The Shamrocks received the ball in the second half and are operating near midfield. Colin Hay throws a quick pass over the middle to Joseph Costanzo, he sheds a tackle and then takes off all the way for six. The 45-yard touchdown narrows the margin to 28-23 early in the second half.

Just moments later, the Redwings are back in Shamrock territory. Kubacki is looking to the sideline again and he hits Wildes in stride for another touchdown. His fourth passing touchdown of the night gives Benet a 34-23 advantage with 10 minutes to play in the third.

St. Patrick’s is back in scoring position after a long drive. This time, they hand it off to Arteaga and he falls into the endzone for the Shamrocks. Once again, it’s a one-score game. 34-30 Benet with two minutes left in the third.

Benet Academy football pulls away to beat St. Patrick 49-30

On the next Benet possession, Kubacki is looking for Wildes again and he has him over the middle with separation. He speeds away from the Shamrocks as he finds the endzone for the third time in the evening. Kubacki’s fifth touchdown pass extends the lead to 40-30.

After a penalty, the Redwings decide to go for the two-point conversion. Kubacki drops back, and then lofts one high into the corner of the endzone and Luke Doyle is there to haul it in. It’s 42-30 Benet at the end of the third.

With less then two minutes in the game, St. Patrick’s are down two scores. Hay throws a high pass out of his own endzone and Dominik Tomala is there for the interception. He returns it inside the five, sealing the victory for the Redwings. Radgowski tacks on another touchdown as Benet defeats St. Patrick’s 49-30 improving to 5-1. They earn playoff eligibility for the first time since 2019.