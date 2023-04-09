Kyle Bucher comes up with a web gem

For the Play of the Week, it’s Kyle Bucher coming up with a web gem. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Metea Valley Mustangs travel to Benet Academy for a non-conference matchup. This pitching dual sees Redwing junior Lucas Lawler on the mound and for the Mustangs is senior Connor Akstulewicz.

A high fly ball is hit into foul territory and he manages to extend for a beautiful diving catch to hold the runner at first base. What an amazing play as he lost his hat, but still managed to track it down and haul it in.

During the same at-bat, Jake Perrino hits a shot into center field and drives in one run to bring the score within one. But the next at-bat sees the two-out rally come to an end and the Mustangs hang on for the 6-5 win. Connor Akstulewicz earns the victory for the Mustangs, pitching five and two thirds innings and striking out four batters. Michael Bryant and Mark Golminas each collect multiple hits as well.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

