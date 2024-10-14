Kylie Tran and Sophia Chiou win the one doubles DVC title for Neuqua Girls Tennis

Our girls play of the week comes from the doubles duo of Kylie Tran and Sophia Chiou of Neuqua Valley girls tennis. They took down Waubonsie Valley’s top duo to win the One Doubles DVC title and help earn Neuqua a share of the DVC team trophy. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Kylie Tran and Sophia Chiou win the one doubles title in three sets

Chiou showed off perfect accuracy in the finals, first by backhanding this shot right by the Warriors. Then, she paints it down the middle for an ace!

Tran also shows off her power in the championship, firing one down for the point. The Wildcats win the DVC title by the final score of 6-1, 6-7, 6-0 and help secure the team DVC trophy!

