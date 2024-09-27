Ladd scores two and leads Waubonsie Valley boys soccer past Neuqua

The Wildcats of Neuqua Valley host a DVC matchup against Lachlan Ladd and Waubonsie Valley boys soccer, and it’s a sunny evening after the game was moved from a day prior due to inclement weather. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cade Valek assists Amiel Mikani on the corner kick to give Waubonsie the early lead

About 20 minutes into the game, Wildcat Wesley Karubus passes to Dominic Landato, but gets dispossessed by Waubonsie’s Erick Maravillo. He goes for goal from way out, and Neuqua Valley’s Oskar Marcinkowski easily saves it.

The Warriors now send in a corner, as Cade Valek heads one on to Amiel Mikani for the goal! It just gets past the Wildcats, and WV leads with 12 minutes left in the first.

Wildcat Ebraheem Yaghmour dribbles his way for a power kick, but Waubonsie’s keeper Sebastian Herrera dives in for the save. Waubonsie is still up 1-0 as we head into the halftime break.

Lachlan Ladd scores a second-half brace to lead Waubonsie Valley boys soccer

The Warriors open the second half strong, as Lachlan Ladd cuts in from the right wing, and riffles a left-footed shot past the keeper! Less than two minutes into the half, the Warriors now lead 2-0.

About 16 minutes later, a scramble for the ball sees Wildcat Ricardo Robledo go for goal, but Herrera comes off his line for the WV save.

The Warriors continue to threaten inside the final third. Rihaan Gupta crosses it, where it finds the foot of Lucas Garcia. His attempt goes right to Ladd who guides it toward the goal and scores Waubonsie Valley boys soccer. Ladd’s second goal of the night makes it 3-0.

Neuqua Valley is looking to break through on the score sheet. Joshua Rhodes crosses one into the box, where Wildcat Victor Wisniewski and a pair of Warriors see the ball go into the back of the net. It gives Neuqua a goal, but Waubonsie Valley takes down their rival 3-1, improving to 3-0 in the DVC.