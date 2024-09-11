Ladd’s late goal lifts Waubonsie boys soccer over Metea to Start DVC Play

Today’s action at Metea Valley High School signaled the start of the 2024 DVC Boys Soccer conference schedule, with the Mustangs hosting the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley goalie Patrick Maroney denies Ladd early on

Early in the first half, senior Warrior Lachlan Ladd gets an open look with his left but senior goalkeeper Patrick Maroney stabs his leg out in front for a save.

Later on in the half, Metea brings pressure with senior Cameron Leys, who passes to classmate Jake Anargyros. The Mustang forward launches a far shot and misses just over the crossbar.

Waubonsie Valley boys soccer takes down Metea thanks to Ladd’s late heroics

Moving to the start of the second half, senior Warrior Amiel Nichani slices through a Metea defender before sending the ball off to Erick Maravillo. Maravillo looks for a teammate inside but nobody’s there; allowing Maroney to swallow it up.

On a corner kick from Ladd, the Warriors can’t convert on a header from senior Cade Valek who sends it narrowly over the top.

Metea comes away with a steal, now on the breakaway with senior midfielder Cole Hatfield leading the charge. After a pass to Anargyros, who crosses it to Leys, Leys’ header attempt falls short allowing for an easy save for junior goalkeeper Sebastian Herrera.

With 10 minutes to go, Ladd does it himself – corralling the loose ball, evading his defender, and delivering the lone goal on the night.

Waubonsee would hold its 1-0 lead as the final buzzer sounded, maintaining an unbeaten record so far this year with 3 wins and 2 ties. The Warriors will face off against Benet Academy on Thursday, September 12th. The Mustangs’ next game action will be against Hinsdale Central on Wednesday, September 11th.