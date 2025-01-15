Late Tyreek Coleman free throws help Waubonsie Valley boys basketball top Neuqua to stay undefeated

Seventeen is that lucky number for Waubonsie Valley boys basketball, as the Warriors march into enemy territory with a 17-0 record on the season, while sitting at 4-0 in the DVC. Conference rival Neuqua Valley is up next, a squad that hopes to get back on the winning track after losing three of their last five games, including a last second buzzer beater against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Early three point shooting is on target

The Wildcats are off to a strong start and it continues thanks to Cole Kelly who takes the NBA range three and hits it to put Neuqua up 7-2.

This game is even at seven as Josh Tinney shoots a three and connects to give the Warriors the lead.

The forecast of three-pointers remains at 100 percent and it’s Tyreek Coleman faking out the defender and online from the top of the key. The Warriors lead 13-9 after one.

Neuqua gets a turnover on defense and it’s Whitman Charbonneau with the ball and goes coast to coast to the rim and the Wildcats take the lead back.

The Cats continue to feed the ball to their super freshman Cole Kelly. He dribbles once and his trifecta is money. Neuqua with its largest lead of the game up 23-15.

However, the Warriors go on a quick 8-4 run to end the first half as Coleman fools everyone with a nice assist to Moses Wilson, who buries his three from the corner. They trail 27-23 at the half.

The Warriors cut further into the deficit early in the third with big man Cade Valek getting an aggressive shot to fall with a foul.

Both teams exchange leads in the second half

Then Coleman gets the rebound and hits the gas the other way. He knifes his way through the defense and goes off the glass. The Warriors jump back in front 32-31.

However no lead is safe, especially with Kelly on the court. He takes the Danny Podpora chest pass, dribbles and says, I’ll do it myself! Kelly with another three-point bucket.

Back come the Warriors and their own three-point party with Kris Mporokoso in the corner and bingo. That gives Waubonsie another one-point lead at 39-38.

The Neuqua offense knows what they need to do at this point, get the ball to Cole Kelly. David Taiwo finds him, and kaboom goes another three. A double-double in the game for Kelly with 25 points and 11 boards, and it’s 43-41 Neuqua with under four to go.

Tied at 43 with the Warriors dribbling and it’s Wilson attacking the rim with the bucket plus one. The three-point play makes it 46-43 Warriors.

Tyreek Coleman helps Waubonsie Valley boys basketball remain unbeaten

We are tied up again, this time at 48-48, as Waubonsie holds for the last shot with Tyreek Coleman. The Illinois State commit dribbles and attempts the long step back that is no good but, a foul is called at the buzzer.

He just needs to hit one freebie with no time on the clock. The senior does just that to cap a 24-point game as Waubonsie Valley takes the thrilling 49-48 victory over Neuqua to stay undefeated at 18-0. Coleman scored his 1,000th career point in the win.

