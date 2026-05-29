Lemont pulls away from Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse in sectional semis

We are at Lincoln-Way West High School for the IHSA boys lacrosse sectional semifinals as the number two seed, Neuqua Valley Wildcats, take on the number five seed Lemont. Lemont upset the number three-seeded Andrew Thunderbolts, 10-9, in the quarterfinals to get here and look for another upset. The Wildcats defeated the Normal Community Ironmen 6-3 in the quarters and hope to make another trip to state after finishing fourth a season ago. The winner will take on the Lincoln-Way West Warriors on Friday in the sectional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lemont takes the early edge, but the Wildcats respond

Lemont goes down the field on the attack. Brenden Parr connects with Jack Tyszkiewicz, and he scores the opener as he’s falling to get the visitors on the board.

The Wildcats look to respond after giving up the early lead. Gavin Ostendorf spins and fires it past the goalie and in to tie the game at one.

With three minutes to go in the first quarter, Chase Magolan passes to Amadeus Merrion, and he gets past the defender and buries it to put Lemont back in front.

The blue and gold get back into this game as Grant Randolph scores to tie the game at two.

Lemont gets rolling again on offense as Braden Vasvery finds Merrion, and he spins and smashes it top of the goal, and Lemont closes out the first quarter with a 3-2 lead.

Lemont takes a narrow halftime lead

With under six minutes to go in the second quarter, Lemont has possession and looks to extend their lead with some solid passing. Brian Konow connects with Magolan, and he finds Tyszkiewicz, and he slots it into the net, and Lemont is up by two.

Neuqua Valley gets one back as Ostendorf is behind the net and finds Julian Silva open. Silva scores a goal as the Wildcats trail 4-3 at the half.

Wildcats and Lemont continue their close battle

We go to the third quarter as Neuqua has possession. Ostendorf connects with Benjamin Stefanski, and he scores. That’s another assist for Ostendorf, and the Wildcats have their first lead of the night, 7-6.

Lemont would tie the game at seven and look to retake the lead. Tyszkiewicz goes around the net and connects with Antoni Mierzwa, and he blasts this shot into the net as Lemont takes an 8-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lemont upsets Neuqua to advance to the sectional championship

The Wildcats look to even the score early in the fourth quarter, and they do as Randolph buries a shot to tie the game at eight.

With under six minutes to go, Konow has possession for Lemont. He tosses it to Tyszkiewicz, and he scores another one, and Lemont is back in front.

With less than two minutes to go, Lemont has possession. Tyszkiewicz adds an assist as Merrion comes through the clutch and strikes again for another goal for Lemont.

Lemont closes the game out with a 4-0 run and a 12-8 victory over Neuqua Valley and will move on to face Lincoln-Way West in the sectional championship game on Friday.