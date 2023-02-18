Lenee Beaumont’s double-double leads Benet Academy girls basketball to ninth straight regional title

Lenee Beaumont puts up 27 and 10 as Benet Academy girls basketball secures its ninth straight regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got the regional final at Yorkville High School where Benet Academy is the home team in this one facing the Foxes who are the host. Redwings hoping to claim the regional plaque once again.

Benet gets Beaumont established in the post

Early in the first, Makenzie Sweeney passes to Madison Spychalski who bounces it to Lainey Gussman for the layup. Nice passing for the Foxes’ first bucket of the game.

Later, Lindsay Harzich swings it to Emilia Sularski and she finds Lenee Beaumont on the post up. She shows shades of Dirk Nowitzki with this one-footed fadeaway that goes down to put her team up by two.

In the final seconds of the quarter, the Redwings pass it around until the ball finds Sam Trimberger on the block. She turns and gets the friendly roll on a difficult and one. They lead 17-10 to end the first.

Redwings gain momentum in the second

In the second, Benet continues its momentum as Beaumont makes a nice hesitation dribble and gets right to the bucket for two. That extends the lead to nine.

Yorkville trying to hang around as Makenzie Sweeney attacks the zone defense and puts in the layup over Beaumont. They still trail 24-12.

Late in the half, the Redwings now lead by 19. Bridget Rifenburg adds to it with the corner three as they’re up 36-16 at halftime.

Beaumont imposing her will

Third quarter, Benet continues to pour it on. Lenee Beaumont with a pretty shake to create space to pull up and knock down the mid-range jumper. Her game is always silky smooth.

You thought she was done? Well think again. On the rebound, she throws a beautiful full court pass that drops right to Emilia Sularski for the layup. They’re now up by 26.

This time, she looks to take it all the way to the cup. She misses falling away, but Sam Trimberger cleans it up with another tough and one. The lead is 49-30 at the end of three.

Redwings seal another regional title

The Indiana commit won’t be denied this time as she fakes like she’s taking the screen and lays it in. She had 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Her dominant performance leads Benet Academy to a decisive 57-34 victory over Yorkville. They win their ninth straight regoinal title and will move on to face DVC champion Neuqua Valley in the sectional semifinal in West Aurora on Tuesday.

