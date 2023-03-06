Libertyville hockey eliminates the Warriors from the Blackhawk Cup

We’re back at The Edge Ice Arena for a quarterfinal matchup in the combined division of the Blackhawk Cup. The Warriors Hockey Club looks to keep their title defense alive against Libertyville. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A scoreless first period

Starting the game midway through the first period as Robert Zinkewich picks the puck up behind the net as he tries to stuff it in off of the post but Andrew Fichtel shuts down the chance.

A couple of minutes later Ryan Burk pulls the faceoff back to Jacob Morgan who has a shot on net buts its saved by Vincent Simonian.

Libertyville on a power play to finish the first period. Ben Shkap shows off his speed as he has a shot on net but it’s blocked aside by Fichtel. We go into the second period scoreless.

Libertyville scores two power-play goals in the second

It doesn’t take long for that to change. Shkap has a shot from the point that is blocked out in front, but the puck falls to Kyle Born who backhands a pass to Joshua Dobrin who has an empty net to aim at. Ice Cats go up 1-0.

Warriors looking for an instant response. Joe Pijanowski skates in over the blue line and has a shot from the left-hand circle that is soaked up by Vincent Simonian.

Ice cats are back on the power play with 1:32 to play in the second. Tyler Kolb takes the puck in alone and has a shot from down low that goes high glove putting Libertyville up by two.

Not even a minute later Joe Pijanowski finds Evan Ziegler in on the breakaway as he goes forehand backhand scoring bar down. Warrior’s trail by one going into the third period.

The Warriors fall to Libertyville after an empty net goal

Libertyville starts the third period strong. Blake Rossi centers the puck to Charles Coury but he’s robbed by the glove of Fichtel.

The warriors desperately looking for the equalizer as Jacob Morgan finds a wide-open Kyler Campfield who’s shot is kicked aside by Simonian.

Empty net now for the hockey club as Ben Shkap picks up the loose puck and he flips it towards the empty net and the rolling puck is too quick for Finnegan O’Toole.

Libertyville knocks out the defending champions by a score of 3-1. The Ice Cats move on to the Blackhawk Cup semifinals against Prep.

