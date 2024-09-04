Lily Baibak leads Waubonsie Valley girls cross country to Aurora City Invite victory

We’re at Herget Middle School for the girls cross country Aurora City Invite. Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley are looking to start the season strong along with other Aurora schools with West Aurora serving as the host of the day’s races. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

They’re off at the start Aurora Central Catholic’s Cecilia Hilby leading the pack along with her teammate Nicole Smith. Other runners from the Aurora schools running in a huge group.

Chiara Surtz and Lily Baibak set the pace

At the one mile mark, Rosary’s Chiara Surtz is taking the lead, followed by Waubonsie Valley senior Lily Baibak running closely behind. This follows up with Cecilia Hilby who is right next to Waubonsie’s Katherine Heap. Metea Valley’s Julia Hannon is a couple of feet behind Nicole Smith from ACC in this event as well. Dayanara Unzueta from East Aurora and Waubonsie Valley runners Mia Bertolini, Emely Galvez and Marissa Martin are all near the top 12. Isabella Sieben, Srinika Gundlapally and Swara Kendale from Metea Valley are all in the next group.

Waubonsie Valley takes the Aurora City Championship

In the end, it’s Chiara Surtz taking home first place with a time of 19:06.50 after placing 2nd in last year’s invite. Lily Baibak finishes in second with a time of 19:09.47, an improvement on her 8th place finish a season ago. Katherine Heap comes in third, Hilby places fourth, West Aurora’s Itzel Figueroa crosses the line in fifth, and Metea Valley’s Julia Hannon in 6th.

Waubonsie Valley girls cross country is the champion for this year’s Aurora City Invite with a team score of 41 with Baibak and Heap leading the charge. East Aurora ends the day in second place with Metea Valley in third.

Full results of the race can be found on athletic.net.