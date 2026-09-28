Lincoln Schultz chips to a strong round

We head to the links for our boys’ play of the week, where Lincoln Schultz of Naperville North starts his round against Metea Valley strong. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lincoln Schultz shoots one under for a good day

On the first hole at Orchard Valley, he chips his third shot onto the green with enough touch to roll in for the birdie. It was a good day for Schultz because not only does he start one under, but he also shoots a 33, resulting in our play of the week.

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