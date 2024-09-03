Lincoln Schultz leads Naperville North boys golf over Naperville Central

After a week of intense heat, the boys golf teams are back on the links with Naperville Central visiting crosstown rival Naperville North at Springbrook Golf Course. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Golfers take advantage of the Springbrook Par 3’s

Naperville Central sophomore Graeme Cavanagh lines up on the par 3 fourth hole and plants his tee shot onto the green. He goes on to make par on the hole and an overall round of 38, second best on the team.

Naperville North golfer Zach Zafar hit his first shot just off the green. The sophomore chips his second into a good position for par. A round of 39 on the day for Zafar.

Lincoln Schultz, another Huskie sophomore has a 12-foot putt for par on the same hole. A nice save as Schultz is the early leader on the day.

Naperville Central keeping pace thanks to tee shots like this from Ryan Kong who finds the dance floor on four. He is unable to convert the birdie putt, taking a par and a round of 41 for the day.

Another strong tee shot on the fourth hole comes from Henry Haumesser who drills one within twenty feet of the cup. That helps the sophomore to a round of 38.

Ending the round with strong iron shots

Moving over to the ninth hole and behind the leaves of this tree stands Zach Boyton from Naperville Central. A beautiful shot within twelve feet of the pin. The Redhawk makes par on the hole and shoots a 39 for the Redhawks.

The top Naperville Central golfer on the day is Ben Wyllie who runs his fairway shot onto the green inside ten feet of the cup. Wyllie ends his day with a one over 37.

Onto the final hole green where Aiden Xie drills a tricky putt for par from distance. The Huskie scores a 38 on the day.

Colin Mills from Naperville North has a tough chip from off the green for birdie. He does well to get up and down to set up the par save while helping his team with a 38 as well.

More success for the blue and orange as Dylan Kaiman is set up for a long birdie putt to end his day. It’s a little off line, but leaves an easy par tap in for the senior who shoots a round of 37.

Lincoln Schultz leads the way for Naperville North boys golf

The top golfer on the day is Lincoln Schultz. Already at one under entering the final hole, Schultz sticks his fairway shot within 15 feet. The cherry on top for the sophomore comes on his following shot as the birdie putt finds the mark, capping off a two under round of 34. Schultz helps Naperville North boys golf to a 147-155 victory over Naperville Central after a great day of competition.