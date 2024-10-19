Lincoln-Way Central football scores three rushing touchdowns to hold off Waubonsie Valley

Lincoln-Way Central football travels to Waubonsie Valley for a Southwest Valley Conference matchup. The Knights are coming off their dominant 49-0 win against Stagg at home, while the Warriors are looking to get their second straight home win after beating DeKalb 28-19. Both teams are 4 & 3 coming into tonight’s matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln-Way Central football quickly jumps ahead 15-0 over Waubonsie

Late in the first quarter, it’s third down for the Knights offense. Receiver Luke Tingley catches the pitch and fights hard for the first down.

A few plays later now inside the red zone, Lincoln-Way Central Running Back, Tyler Tulk takes the handoff up the middle, following his blockers on his way for the touchdown. The Knights take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the next Warrior drive, Quarterback Josh Siekierski can’t catch the low snap. Knight defensive lineman, Kade Wall recovers to set the Knight offense up with great field position.

Right after recovering the fumble, Knight’s Tulk catches the direct snap out of the wildcat formation. He fakes the handoff as he follows his blockers to get the offense to the 11-yard line.

Moving ahead a few plays, now at the one-yard line. Tulk takes the handoff breaking a Warrior tackle as he fights into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game making the score 13-0. Before kicking the extra point, the Waubonsie special teams jump offsides, prompting the Knights offense to come back on the field to attempt a two-point conversion.

Here we are at the two-point conversion. Offensive lineman Ethan Toosley lining up at full-back, takes the handoff and fights for the two-point play to go up by 15.

Chrisjan Simmons scores for the Warriors but the Knights get another before the half

After a Brock Culberson first down for the Warrior offense, running back Chrisjan Simmons takes the handoff and fights to move the chains.

Moments later, Simmons takes the handoff and uses his speed to get into the endzone for the touchdown. The score is 15-7 with five minutes before halftime.

After a penalty that pushes them back during their two-minute drill. The Knights offense faces a fourth and goal with less than a minute before the half. Lincoln-Way Central Quarterback Drew Woodburn showing his poise, rolls out to his right before finding Lucas Andresen for the touchdown. The Knights are up 22-7 at halftime.

Multiple Waubonsie players get involved for a second-half touchdown

A few plays into the third quarter, the green and gold defense makes a huge play early. Defensive back, Elliot Ishmaiah gets the pressure on Woodburn and deflects the pass as Waubonsie defensive lineman, Leo Hobson gets the interception to set up the Warrior offense.

After Siekierski connects with receiver Owen Roberts on a fourth down, Siekierski finds Roberts again who holds on to keep the chains moving.

The Green and Gold offense is moving down the field after Simmons takes it inside the 10.

Siekierski sits in the pocket to find Culberson for the touchdown. After a missed extra point, the score is 22-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Lincoln-Way Central ices out the game in the fourth quarter

Halfway through the fourth quarter, first and long for WV after a holding call, Siekierski rolls to his left to buy time but is sacked by Wall for a huge loss. Waubonsie ends up missing a field goal which keeps the score at 22-13 with under five minutes left.

After a fourth and short stop by their defense, the Warriors have the ball with three minutes left in the game. Siekierski looks for receiver Josh Tinney but is intercepted by Knight Defensive Back, Gavin Barry to get the ball right back for their offense.

Lincoln-Way Central is back on the field looking to finish out the game. Running back Tingley takes the handoff down the right sideline and outraces the Warrior defense for the touchdown to seal the game.

The Knights hang on to win after a strong second-half effort from Waubonsie, winning 29-13. Lincoln-Way Central football improves to 5-3 as Waubonsie falls to 4-4.