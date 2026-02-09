Lincoln Way Central wins girls wrestling regional with seven local girls heading to sectionals

We’re back at East Aurora for more wrestling regionals, girl’s edition. The Naperville-area wrestlers are looking to punch their ticket to Sectionals in Schaumburg next weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

To the third-place match at 120 pounds. Bolingbrook’s Alendra Flores puts Neuqua Valley Wildcat Aleta Weingandt on her back for some points. Flores doesn’t get the pin but takes the match by tech fall as both wrestlers move on to sectionals.

Keyi Wang makes Huskie history

At 130 pounds, Naperville North’s Izzy Smith goes for the takedown points on Lincoln Way Central’s Dani Schedin. Due to a leg injury from Schedin, Smith takes the third-place match and a trip to sectionals.

Going to the championship at 105 pounds, Emmy Hoselton attempts to take down Naperville North’s Keyi Wang, but Wang fights back. Both wrestlers exchange points throughout the match, but it’s Wang securing the first-place victory and punching her ticket to sectionals. The first Huskie to win a girls wrestling regional title.

Metea Valley sends three to sectionals

Coming off from an injury at 120 pounds, Mustang Ashley Basmajian holds Alyanah Sylvester of West Aurora on her back. Sylvester tries to escape Basmajian, but the Mustang holds her down and pins her for the win and her first regional title. Both wrestlers will compete in sectionals.

At 130 pounds, Naperville Central’s Melva Gallego Sugar sprawls on top of East Aurora’s Ayelen Hlguera. The Redhawk tries to circle out of the Tomcat, and she will by going for the takedown points. Throughout the second period, Melva rolls the Tomcat on her back, gets the pin, a first-place finish for the Redhawks, and a trip to sectionals.

Lincoln Way Central takes the girls wrestling regional championship

The final match of the day swings in at 140 pounds. Alketa Picari of Metea Valley sprawls on top of Lincoln Way Central’s Abby Kunz for the takedown points. The Mustang rolls Kunz on her back and throws in the knockout punch via pin. Lincoln Way Central wins the East Aurora regional tournament while Metea Valley takes sixth, sending three of seven area wrestlers to sectionals.

