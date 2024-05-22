Lincoln Way Co Op girls lacrosse defeats Naperville Central

We have an IHSA Sectional quarterfinal between the number two seed Lincoln-Way Co-Op girls lacrosse and the number seven Naperville Central. The Redhawks won the sectional first round 15-8 over Streamwood Co-Op to secure their first playoff win in three years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln-Way Co-Op girls lacrosse in full control of the IHSA Sectional Quarterfinal

We pick things up in the third quarter as Lincoln-Way has a 15-1 lead. Alex Fittanto sends it to Tegan Dudek who rips one past the goalie to extend their lead.

The Redhawks look to snap their goal drought and do just that as Emily Moran decides to take this herself and scores for Central. Redhawks trail 18-3.

Next, play Elyse DeFrank takes on some Redhawk defenders and adds another goal for Lincoln-Way Co-Op. They lead 19-3.

Lincoln-Way Defeats Naperville Central 23-4

Off the reset, Tessa Williams takes this toward goal and scores for the Redhawks. Williams would add another one in the fourth quarter for her second goal of the game.

Fittanto is behind the net as she connects with Jasper who scores off the quick release.

This one would be all Lincoln Way, as Dudek works her way through the defense, finding Elaina Wydajewski and she scores. Lincoln-Way Co-Op wins 23-4 and will play Naperville North in the Sectional Semis.