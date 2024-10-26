Lincoln-Way East Football finishes the regular season undefeated by taking down Naperville Central

It’s a battle of two 8-0 teams hitting the gridiron for the final week of the High School Football regular season. It’s 8-0 Naperville Central who is looking to unleash its defense after giving up only 98 points total this season, while 8-0 Lincoln Way East comes in, scoring over 40 points in each game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks strike early on defense and offense

The Griffins have the ball first, and QB Jonas Williams by Nate Czachor, and Daniel Nussbaum falls on the ball for the early turnover.

After the turnover, Sebastian Hayes quickly draws up play action and fires DeShaun Williams for the game’s first touchdown. The Redhawks lead 7-0, and this is the first time the Griffins have trailed all season.

Late in the first, Williams shows his skills as he avoids pressure, rolls out, and fires a beautiful rainbow downfield to an open Kegan Ruane giving the Griffins first down.

The drive extends into the second quarter as Brody Gish takes the handoff, slips by the defenders, and takes it to the house for six. The twenty-five-yard run by Gish ties the game at 7-7.

On the next drive the Central defense catches a break as Gavin Ellison dives for the ball and he catches it for the interception.

The Griffins defense steals the momentum

Now the Griffin defense puts pressure on Hayes, who is hit as he throws, and Gage LaDere picks it off. The big man turns on the afterburners like a runaway train as we have an earthquake on the field, and he is gone for the pick-six. A massive momentum swing puts Lincoln Way East in front 14-7 at the half.

In the second half, Jonas Williams continues his magic tricks. He escapes trouble and finds an open Gish for a first down. What a play by Williams.

Williams is not done with his Houdini act. His first option is not there, so he changes directions and finds the tailback Gish for a Griffin touchdown. They take a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth.

The Redhawks need some momentum, but Caden O’Rourke introduces himself and sacks Hayes for a loss.

Lincoln-Way East ends the regular season undefeated

The Griffins are in position to put it away, and Zion Gist walks it in for the dagger touchdown, and Lincoln-Way East ends the regular season undefeated with a 9-0 record. Despite Naperville Central’s first loss of the season, both teams will begin playoffs at home next week.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!