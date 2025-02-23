Lincoln-Way Hockey prevails in OT against Naperville in the Blackhawk Cup

We are at Homewood Flossmoor High School where ninth-seeded Naperville Hockey Club and eighth-seed Lincoln Way Hockey meet in the Round Of 16 in the Blackhawk Cup. The winner will move on to play BGHW or Oswego in the quarters. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln-Way opens with a 1-0 lead in the Blackhawk Cup

Lincoln Way starts with a strong defense with Ryan Sullivan stopping Naperville on the point-blank opportunity.

Now it’s Naperville Hockey Club goalie Samuel Carleton who also makes a save in the crease. The first period ends scoreless.

As we enter the second period, Lincoln Way wins the pack back in the offensive zone. Quinten Lange and Colin Lassiter combine on the assist to Luke Reichers in front of the net! Lincoln-Way goes up 1-0.

Into the third, they have a chance to double the lead, but Carleton stands tall in net on the breakaway save!

Owen Wilkey scores in the final minutes of the Blackhawk Cup contest for Naperville Hockey Club

Naperville is fighting in their offensive zone as the break breaks free in front. Sullivan does well in net for Lincoln Way as this game still remains 1-0.

With about two minutes left, Naperville pulls the goalie and Owen Wilkey scores goal to tie it up! The extra attacker helps send this Blackhawk Cup contest into overtime!

Lassiter lifts Lincoln-Way Hockey past Naperville in Overtime of the Blackhawk Cup Round of 16

About 12 minutes into overtime Lincoln Way’s offense goes into overdrive. Lassiter skates down the right wing and fights his way inside. He bounces one in from behind the net to lift Lincoln Way past Naperville! They outshoot Naperville 44-30 and move on to the Quarterfinals against BGHW or Oswego.