Lincoln Way West football runs past Metea Valley 40-7

We're back for more Friday football at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs faceoff against Lincoln Way West. The Mustangs are looking for another win after beating Plainfield Central last week. While the Warriors are seeking to remain undefeated after taking down Andrew last week.

Special Teams favor for the Warriors

At the start of the first, the Mustangs punt the ball away. The snap is low and Eli Peterson tries to pick it up but knocks it out of the endzone for a safety.

Things go from bad to worse for Metea as Austin Rowswell catches the kick return, finds the holes and runs 75 yards through Mustang’s return unit for a touchdown. 9-0 Lincoln-Way West early in the first.

About three minutes in, Lincoln Way’s Chase Hetfeisch finds DeAndre Coates and crosses mid field to the 47 yard line for the first down.

Hetfeisch and Coates are at it again. Hetfeisch throws a long pass to Coates, who runs 47 yards for a Warrior touchdown. It’s 16-0 Warriors in a blink of an eye.

With six minutes left in the first quarter, Mustang quarterback Jake MacLeod passes to Dominic Smith down to the eight-yard line.

However, the momentum is interrupted by Lincoln Way West. MacLeod’s pass gets intercepted by John Ramos and the Warriors keep the goose egg on the board.

About thirty seconds into the second quarter, Jahan Abubakar squeezes through the pack and runs to the end to start the quarter off with a touchdown for Lincoln-Way.

The touchdowns continue for Lincoln Way West as Jackson Mansker picks off Jake MacLeod’s pass and runs his way up field, almost tackled out of bounds, but he plows his way through for a Warrior touchdown.

Lincoln Way West Cruises past Metea valley

The Warriors are at it again from Austin Rowswell as he runs in the end zone with a pass from Hetfiesch for the touchdown. It’s a 30-0 lead for Lincoln-Way.

The third quarter is underway as MacLeod finds Dylan Liner for a complete catch. Liner eludes the defense and runs 48 yards and picks up a first down in Warrior territory.

With a minute left in the third, MacLeod throws to the end zone with Swaroop Bhaskar, who is in for the catch to get Metea Valley on the board.

In the end, however, Lincoln Way West controlled the matchup from start to finish, defeating Metea Valley 40-7. The Warriors improved to 3-0, while the Mustangs dropped to 1-2 on the young season.

