Lincoln Way wins the Hinsdale Central girls gymnastics regional

We are at Hinsdale Central for a girls' gymnastics regional. Joining the Red Devils is Naperville North, Geneseo, and the Lincoln Way Co-Op.

Natalie Hrkel wins the vault for Lincoln Way

Starting off on the vault is Lincoln Way’s Alivia Ozinga who sticks the landing giving her a score of 8.85 and a second place finish.

On the runway next is Naperville North’s Samantha Connolly as her performance gives her a score of 8.6.

The best vaulter of the night is Lincoln Way’s Natalie Hrkel whose impressive vault gives her a score of 8.95 and a first place medal.

Hrkel wins her second first place on the uneven bars

Moving onto the uneven bars. Up first is Hinsdale Central’s Charlotte French whose rotation to the top bar is nicely executed. She then sticks the landing getting a score of 8.275 and qualifying for sectionals in 5th place.

Joining in on Natalie Hrkel’s routine as she goes from the top bar down to the bottom bar before finishing back up top. She then nails the landing giving her another first-place finish with a score of 8.775.

Lincoln Way finishes in first on the dance floor

Time to show off the dance moves with the floor exercise. We take a look at Naperville North’s Erin Arnold. Her second big pass is a round-off back handspring giving her a score of 8.5.

Next up on the floor is Lincoln Way’s Flynn Meyer who starts off her routine strong. She then finishes coming at the camera with a round-off back tuck, good enough for an 8.725 and a third-place finish.

The Co-Op wins all four events after Alivia Ozinga wins the beam

The last event is the balance beam as Geneseo’s Jaelynn McCann jumps into action. Midway through the routine she completes two cartwheels before finishing with a back tuck.

Erin Arnold tests her balance next as the start of her routine is similar to the middle of McCann’s routine. She then completes a back walkover along with a switch leap. Finishing off with a full dismount giving her a score of 8.65 which is good enough for sectional qualification.

Finishing off with Hinsdale Central’s Hazel Hamelka who starts with a back tuck. The middle of routine is similar to the last two. She finishes with a back walkover leading into a full dismount and a second place score of 8.9

After winning all four events the Lincoln Way Co-Op walks out of the Hinsdale Central regional in first place, followed by Hinsdale Central, Geneseo, and Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!