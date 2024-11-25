Lindsay Harzich nails deep three pointer for Benet Basketball

The girls’ basketball season has just begun, and Lindsay Harzich is already making big plays for Benet Basketball. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lindsay Harzich connects from deep and Benet Basketball beats De La Salle by 49

The Redwings lead De La Salle 25-11 in the second quarter, and Ava Thomas brings the ball up. Aria Mazza gets the rock, cuts it inside, and dishes it back out to Harzich. The Redwing says “Why Not?” and rattles down the deep three-point basket!

Let’s see the play again, and this game was all Benet Academy. The Redwings won by 49 to open up pool play of the Benet Naperville Central tip-off tournament.

