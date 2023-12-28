Lindsay Harzich’s late basket helps Benet Academy girls basketball get by Neuqua Valley

Let’s take a trip to Lombard for the opening round of the Montini Christmas Tournament. This matchup features the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and the Benet Academy Redwings, a rematch of last season’s girls basketball sectional semifinal that was won by the Wings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Let the shots fall

This game is tied at seven midway through the first until Kylee Norkus finds Nalia Clifford who sinks the corner three to open the scoring for the Wildcats.

Then Caitlin Washington comes running into your frame and goes coast to coast to cap off a quick 5-0 run.

Redwings get clicking

A few possessions later Benet turns defense into offense, and Lindsay Harzich finds lacrosse standout Shannon Earley who lays it in to give the Wings a 13-12 lead.

Then there’s a veteran player named Emilia Sularski, someone you shouldn’t leave open or she will make you pay the price with a three. The Redwings lead 19-17 after the first.

The offense remains on point as Ari Mazza fights through the defense and scores with a friendly bounce. The Redwings now lead 24-21.

Neuqua keeps it together with Zoe Navarro, who pulls it up and puts it in to tie the game at 26.

Now it’s knotted up at 28, but not for long because Clifford drives through the lane and goes off the glass to give the Cats a 30-28 lead at the break.

Kylee Norkus shows why she’s a new 1,000 point scorer

New half same Cats. Quinn Sigal tries out a three but misses, although there is Kylee Norkus coming in for the rebound and put back to extend the lead to 32-28.

Norkus quickly presses the three-button. There she is the corner and sinks the three-point basket that has Neuqua leading 37-31 and forces Benet to call a timeout. 18 points for the recent 1,000 career point scorer.

Emilia Sularski quickly comes to the rescue with a much-needed three to get the Wings back within one.

Benet is able to tie it at 41-41 and can Sigal redeem herself? You bet. That three-pointer puts Neuqua Valley in front 44-41 heading into the fourth.

Buckets keep on falling and here comes Emma Briggs, passing to Emilia Sularski who shoots for three and it’s good. It’s 49-47 Redwings.

Bridget Riifenburg hops in on the fun as she dribbles on into the paint and lays in two of her twelve game points and Benet is up by five.

The Wildcats will not give up as they trail by one, so Norkus gets a huge board and then finds an open Clifford, who scoops it in to give the Cats the lead back at 56-55.

Lindsay Harzich helps Benet Academy girls basketball to a win

58-57 Neuqua with under thirty seconds to go, but Lindsay Harzich has a plan, so she drives through the lane and puts her shot into the with the foul. Harzich puts Benet back in front 59-58. Now she shoots the extra shots but although Emilia Sularski saves it and gives it to Mazza, and the Wings hold on from there. They sink another freebie and walk away victorious 60-58. A great start to the holiday tournament season as Redwings girls basketball continues into the semifinals to face the host Montini.

