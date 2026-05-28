Lockport baseball shuts out Metea in the regional semifinals

Plainfield North is the host site for the regional semifinals. 17 seed Metea Valley looks to upset the 1 seed Lockport Porters. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lockport advances in 8 run win

In the bottom of the first, Jack Schiek singles out to right field, bringing Adam Kozak home for the game’s first run.

Two batters later, Frank Covelli flies one out to center field for the sacrifice fly. Jake Manzo runs home to extend the lead, 2-0 Porters.

The bottom of the second saw three more runs from the Porters. Schiek singles to second base, scoring Adam Kozak, and advancing Manzo to third.

Then, Kaden O’Leary skies one up to shortstop, but Diego Gutierrez couldn’t seal the catch. The error brings Manzo in and moves Schiek to second. The Porters lead 5-0.

The Mustangs try to get back in it as the third inning starts. Tyler Gluting nails a double to center field. Metea couldn’t get any more hits, so the score remains 5-0.

Now to the bottom of the third, where David Kundrat touches all the bases for a solo home run.

The Porters sail their way through to the regional finals with an 8-0 victory. They face the winner of Plainfield North and Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.