Lockport boys soccer uses big second half to top Benet Academy in the regional final

After a win over Metea Valley in the boys soccer regional semifinals, Benet Academy looks to earn a 3A regional championship against a high-powered Lockport team, which took down Neuqua Valley 5-2 in the opening round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The scoring starts early and often for both teams

Benet with an early corner kick from John VanWiggeren. The ball is headed out of the air by Jackson Mares, who follows through on the rebound and knocks in the opening goal of the game for the Redwings.

Midway through the first half, Daniel Martinczak makes a nice move to shake a defender as he centers a pass to the middle. Jacob Hareza slides through the defense and knocks the ball into the net to even the score at 1-1.

A few minutes later, Ruslan Holubec sends a great pass ahead to Declan Crist, who has just one man to beat. Crist holds off a defender and slips a shot under the diving goaltender to put Benet back in front 2-1.

With time winding down in the half, the Porters pop a pass up along the right side. The Redwings can’t control the ball as Jacob Milinis finds it, works to the middle, and gets a shot away that pops over the head of the defense and stays just inside the crossbar. Another response from Lockport as the game heads to halftime tied at 2-2.

Lockport takes the momentum early in the second half

In the early minutes of the second half, Aleko Kolliniatis from Lockport takes a corner from the far side of the court. With the left foot, he lofts the ball towards the net. It deflects off several Redwing defenders and bounces into the net as the Porters take their first lead up 3-2.

A few minutes later, Lockport is back on the attack. Jacob Hareza maneuvers through the defense and glides a low line drive into the right corner and in for the goal. The Porters quickly take a 4-2 lead, but there is plenty of time remaining.

Benet is back on offense, Holubec sends a pass towards the box, eventually finding Mateo Picha. The senior captain puts the ball in for the goal. But it’s waived off as a handball is called before the ball reaches Picha. Lockport maintains the two-goal advantage.

The Porters look for another goal on a long-range pass, but Redwing goalie Matthew Beaudoin makes a nice diving stop on the redirect attempt to keep hope alive.

The Porters pour in more goals to win the regional title

Another Redwing attack heads towards the net. Will Khazen passes to Crist, who sends a pass to Picha for a one-touch ahead to Brian Mietus. There is some contact as Mietus takes his shot, but no call, and the ball sails wide of the net.

With time beginning to wind down, the Porters push the pace. Christopher Huizar with a nice pass to Kolliniatis, who slots home his second goal of the half. Lockport with a big insurance tally to make it a 5-2 game.

Moments later, Lockport puts the game on ice as Sebastian Gryglak drives home another goal. The Porters take advantage of every open look in the second half as they go on to defeat Benet Academy 7-2. Lockport will face the number one-ranked team in the state, Naperville North, in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.