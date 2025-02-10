Lockport dominates Andrew girls bowling regional as Edwards and Emerson advance for Neuqua

Girls bowling playoffs are on as Naperville Central, Naperville North, and Neuqua Valley are all competing in the Andrew regional at Palos Lanes. The three DVC teams look to advance after coming up short in the Romeoville regional a year ago. The top four teams and top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to sectionals next Saturday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North gets rolling early

The Huskies get rolling early with senior Ellie Child putting enough zip on the ball guiding it to the pocket for the strike.

Her teammate Felicia Openshaw follows in suit rolling it way out towards the gutter, but the ball slow hooks back to pocket for the strike as North keeps on charging.

Fellow Huskie Michelle Baek instead goes left for a trip down Brooklyn, and the result is the five and six pins colliding punching her ticket for a strike. All three Huskies finish in the top 45 individually.

Naperville Central puts forth its best performance of the season

Moving over to Naperville Central as sophomore Alice Cecil gets this one perfectly to the pocket as she picks it up in the afternoon ending with a 204 in game six.

Olive O’Boyle is also strong on the day, including this shot that also goes Brooklyn, but breaks down the pins for the strike as the Redhawks take flight.

Leading Central on the tournament is Maddie Davila. Early she faces the 1-2-4-10 split spare shot, but she’s able to send the front three flying into the 10-pin for the mark.

Then a bit later, she is perfect in the pocket for the strike to get her teammates hyped. A 954 overall series has her in contention for a top 10 spot individually.

Dominating much of the day is Lockport as the Porters who finished second a year ago look to bounce back to the top of the podium. Brooke Stroud, Alyvia Matiasek, and Taylor Lane sail the way for the Porters as they look to claim victory.

Chanel Edwarfs and Aniya Emerson lead the way for Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley would hover around the transfer spot all day. Aniya Emerson putting on a strong performance kicking the day off with a 257. Both of these shots end in strikes for the junior.

Her teammate Chanel Edwards would be towards the top individually. A strong finish with a 248 in game six sees her throw seven in a row to end her day with an 1,186.

The girls bowling regional tournament ends with none of the DVC teams advancing to sectionals with Neuqua Valley just missing the cut in sixth, Naperville Central finishing ninth, and North in thirteenth. However, Edwards and Emerson qualify individually for Neuqua, finishing second and sixth among advancing individuals.

Winning the tournament is Lockport with a 5,911. Plainfield North takes second, with Andrew in third, and Sandburg in fourth, as they advance to sectionals. Winning the regional individual medal is Brooke Stroud from Lockport with a 1,266 series.

