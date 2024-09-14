Lockport football spoils senior night for Neuqua Valley

It’s Senior Night for Neuqua Valley football as the Wildcats are looking to get their first win of the season. Their home opener sees them taking on the 1-1 Lockport Porters coming off a narrow loss last weekend to Wheaton North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO

Lockport offense hits the ground running

Midway through the first quarter, Lockport quarterback Conley Pfeiffer can’t find anyone but takes off himself and scampers down inside the 15 after a 25 yard gain.

Lockport would drive down to the five yard line where a few plays later Tyler Pospisil takes the rock and rumbles his way into the endzone for the touchdown to put the Porters up 7-0.

Now into the second down 14-0, Neuqua looks to get the offense going. On second and long Kiet Truong throws a dart to Sean Anshel who has just enough to get the first down.

Neuqua Valley gets some momentum

A few plays later now at Lockport’s 30, Truong loads up the deep ball and sends a dime to Ben Stefanski who’s in for a touchdown strike to cut the Wildcats deficit down 14-7.

Lockport comes marching right back on their ensuing drive, as Pfeiffer calls his own number again. He races down the sideline and gets tripped up at the 30 following a 50 yard gain.

Then on the next play, Pfeiffer rolls out and gets the arm going finding Adam Kozak on a dime. Kozak rolls his way down to the five yard line for a 25 yard gain.

Two plays later, the give is to Pospisil who bulldozes his way in for another five yard touchdown run. The Porters extend their advantage back to 14 over Neuqua.

Still in the second on Lockport’s next possession, Pfeiffer gets pressured and tries to get rid of it, but Ryan Mascari tips it and takes it himself. He’s off to the races and goes all the way back for a 64 yard pick six to cut the Porters lead back down to 21-14.

On the ensuing kickoff however, the second quarter action was far from done. Kozak gets the kickoff from the two yard line and finds the wide open seam to the green zone. He outruns the Wildcat special teams and sends a quick response for the Porters making it 27-14 Lockport after a missed PAT.

With just seconds left in the second, Neuqua looks to answer back. Truong finds Andrew Barkley on the screen pass and slips his way past the Lockport defense and into Porter territory for a 22 yard gain.

Now with eight seconds left on the clock down at the four, Truong rolls out again but can’t find anybody as the Porters collide into him for the sack. The clock runs down to zeros as the Wildcats are still down 27-14 after a failed redzone trip.

The Porters pull away in the second half

In the second half, Lockport gets the ball and does not look back. Pfeiffer gets the arm going again and finds Brendan Mecher who extends for the catch with a 40 yard catch inside the redzone.

A few plays later, the give is again to Pospisil and like a wrecking ball, he knocks down the Wildcat defense and is in for his fourth touchdown of the night to make it a 20 point lead for the Porters.

Pospisil’s longest run was yet to come. Now in the fourth, he gets the handoff and pushes ahead again before being dragged down after a 30 yard run. Lockport adds another touchdown and wins by the score of 41-14 moving to 2-1 while Neuqua Valley falls to 0-3 on the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!