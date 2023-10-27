Lockport girls volleyball defeats Neuqua Valley and locks a spot in the sectional semis

We’re at Lincoln-Way Central for a regional final, as Neuqua Valley goes up against Lockport girls volleyball. The Wildcats took down Lincoln Way Central in the regional semis, while the Porters defeated Plainfield Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats and Porters battle in a close first set

The Wildcats start off with a 3-1 lead, and Wildcat Eleanor O’Neal jumps up for the kill to extend that lead by three.

Lockport’s Hailey Rak serves, and she puts it in for an ace to tie the game at 4.

Leading by one, Wildcat Izzy Confessori hits one with power for the kill, to make the 6-4 in favor of Neuqua.

Trailing by one for the Porters, Megan Consigny comes in for the back row attack to tie things up at six.

Later on, Sophomore Bridget Ferriter taps the ball in for the point as Lockport takes a 13-9 lead.

Down by two, Wildcats are looking to score and they do with the help of Lauren Mariscal going in for the kill. Lockport is still ahead by a score of 13-12.

Furthermore, Lockport’s Kylee Schurig comes into action and smacks the ball in for the point.

Lockport is now looking to close out the first set, and they go to Ferriter who scores the winning set point for the Porters. They take it 25-21.

Back and forth again to begin the second set

Lockport looks to keep things rolling in set number two, and Lainey Green serves an ace to score a 3-1 lead for The Porters.

Neuqua Valley is looking strong to begin this set, as Lara Clifford taps the ball in for a 7-6 lead.

Lockport responds right back, as Schurig hits one off the blockers and into Wildcat territory to score the point.

There’s another ace, and that’s from Lockport’s Amanda Bagdonaite, as Lockport trails by one point.

Both teams tied at 13 as Hailey Stumpf goes in for the strong kill to lead the second set by one.

O’Neal working on the end of the court goes in for the kill and she gets it. The Wildcats lead the second set 15-13.

Lockport girls volleyball goes on a run to win the game

Lockport not giving up yet as Jenna Kolosta goes in for a huge hit to tie the second set at 16.

It’s a tied game at 18, but Shurig breaks the tie with a huge hit for the Porters. They get the momentum back on their side.

After a 6-0 run, Shurig is at it again and seals the game point for Lockport who takes the second set 25-18. The Porters are regional champions after a straight-set win over Neuqua and will now take on Oswego in the sectional semi-finals.

