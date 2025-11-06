Lockport girls volleyball defeats Waubonsie Valley in the sectional semifinals

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball matches up against Lockport in the 4A sectional semifinals at Joliet West. Coming off a big regional championship win over Bolingbrook, the sixth-seeded Warriors look to take down the number two seed Lockport. Lockport enters tonight after a win over Plainfield North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors hang tough in the early going

Olivia O’Hara serves for the Warriors. Chloe Gollaher gets the green and gold on the board first by taking advantage of the Lockport positioning for the point.

Both sides keep the play alive while staying on the attack. Warrior Hailee Pietryk bumps the ball into the air as Hannah Krause sets over to Addilyn Candrian, who looks for the kill. Candrian cuts into the Porter lead as the ball deflects off the Lockport block attempt.

Lockport’s Bridget Ferriter looks for the kill; however, Pietryk steps in front, keeping the play alive. The Porters go back to Ferriter, and this time she gets the point. Lockport leads 12-10.

Natalie Bochantin falls to the ground to keep the play alive for the Porters. Porter Hutsyn Timosciek goes on the attack and gets the point as the Warriors are unable to keep the back-and-forth going.

Trailing near the end of the first set, Anna Axelsen gives the Warriors a spark as Axelsen taps it over the point.

Lockport pulls away to take the first set

With the Porters leading 24-18, after the Waubonsie serve, Lockport’s Olivia Maier’s return gets past the Warrior block and is out of the reach of Pietryk for the point. Lockport takes the first set victory, 25-18.

Into the second set, Warrior Olivia O’Hara sets up Annabelle Black for a strong hit on the ball as the Porters are unable to get the ball back over the net. The Warriors trail 3-2.

O’Hara goes to the ground to keep the back and forth going after the Warrior block. Waubonsie’s Hailee Pietryk passes to Annabelle Black, who goes on the attack and scores. Lockport leads 10-8.

Sara McGraw serves for the Porters. Waubonsie’s Addilyn Candrian goes up for the kill but is blocked by the Porter duo of Malia Cole and Mikayla Marshall. Lockport leads 16-14

Zoe Kraslen gives the Warriors a spark as Kraslen taps the ball into the Porter block attempt for the point. Waubonsie still trails 23-16.

Needing only one point to close out the second set for the Porters, Lockport’s Olivia Maier does just that as she goes up for the kill despite the Warrior block.

The Porters advance to the sectional finals

Lockport gets the two-set victory over Waubonsie Valley 25-18, 25-16. Lockport advances to the sectional championship to take on the number one seed, Joliet West.