Lockport holds down Waubonsie to finish the regular season

The competition only gets tougher from here, and Lockport proved just that against Waubonsie.

It’s the final week of the football regular season as Waubonsie Valley hosts the Lockport Porters. The Warriors enter the night with a 3-5 record and are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2024. After a 0-3 start to the season, the 4-4 Porters have a chance to finish above .500 as they look for a second straight postseason berth. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Porters strike first

After a nice punt return from Andrew Maloney, the Porters look to take advantage of the short field. Running back Hayden Phillips gets into the second level as he fights his way into the end zone. The Porters lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

Late in the half, the Warriors’ offense looks to keep the drive alive on fourth down. Quarterback Antoine Sanders finds senior receiver Abriel Epting to move the chains.

Moments later, the Warriors look to convert on another fourth down. Sanders rolls out and lobs it to John Hung but is intercepted by Griffin Benson!

The Lockport offense looks to capitalize after the takeaway as quarterback Griffin Russell escapes the Warrior sack and buys time before being stopped by Aiden Hughes, forcing a punt from the Porters.

Just over a minute before half, the Warriors offense is back on the field. Antoine Sanders looks for Jack Van Der Watt but is intercepted by Porter Austin Bielski, who sets up the offense inside the ten-yard line.

Lockport locks down the win

It’s third down and goal for the Porters. Quarterback Griffin Russell rolls out to his left and buys enough time before finding Andrew Maloney for the touchdown! Going into half, the Porters lead 14-0.

Into the second half, the Lockport offense is on the move. After a long pass to Jaxson Little earlier in the drive, Rory Radatz takes the handoff and follows his blocking as he rumbles into the end zone. Lockport leads 21-0.

Later in the quarter, the Waubonsie offense searches for answers as backup QB Aaron Williams calls his own number and shows off his toughness for the first down.

It’s fourth and short for the Warriors as running back John Hung fights for the first but is denied by the Lockport defense.

On the ensuing possession for Lockport, the Porters go the air as Griffin Russell finds receiver Jaxson Little behind the defense as he races into the end zone for the touchdown!

Lockport closes out the season with the 35-0 victory over Waubonsie Valley, improving to 5-4. The Warriors will wait for the IHSA selection show on Saturday night to see if their season will continue in the 8A playoffs.

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