Logan Ellison Nails the Game-Winning Field Goal

For the Play of the Week, we got the Crosstown Classic between Naperville North and Naperville Central with Logan Ellison coming up big in overtime. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The big one has arrived at North Central College in the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North. The 3-2 Redhawks come in hoping to bounce back after a loss to Neuqua while the Huskies look avenge their playoff loss last season to Central.

Huskies have the ball first as Gray finds Brock Pettaway but he comes up short of the endzone. Now they try to go for it with a sneak by Gray. The Central defense with the game of their life and now the Redhawks have a shot to win with any score.

Redhawks with a chance to win it on a field goal and even on a bit of a high snap, Logan Ellison nails it to win the game for Central over their rivals in a thriller. What a moment for the junior with the game on the line.

We finish with another Redwing golfer in Audrey Wake. Good putt for Wake that takes a nice roll but comes up shirt of the bird so she pars the hole. These performances help Benet Academy capture the regional plaque ahead of Metea Valley and Naperville North. Sectionals are next at Village Greens.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.