Loyola Academy football score two defensive touchdowns in 24-6 victory over Naperville North

Loyola Academy football and Naperville North meet up for the first time since the 1992 Class 6-A State Championship, which the Huskies won 21-11.

After a victorious season opener against Homewood Flossmoor, the Naperville North Huskies are back under the Friday night lights of their home field. Tonight’s visitors are the defending 8A state champions, the Loyola Academy Ramblers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Loyola Academy football in complete control during the second half

The Ramblers received the opening kickoff and began the drive from the 20-yard line. QB Ryan Fitzgerald takes the snap and finds some space to his left down the sideline. He side-steps one defender and is eventually knocked out of bounds near the 20-yard line. Loyola enters Husky territory just a minute into play.

On second down, the play-action fake freezes the defense and Fitzgerald sails one over the middle into the hands of Nicholas Arogundade. It’s 7-0 Loyola after only a handful of plays from scrimmage.

After a Naperville North punt, the Ramblers face a 4th down near midfield. Donavan Howard bursts through the Loyola front line while Luke Williams and a gang of huskies take down the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage. The Huskies take over down 7-0 halfway through the 1st quarter.

Moments later, Jacob Bell drops back and connects with Luke Williams near the sideline. He sheds one defender and then is brought down near the 35. North enters Rambler territory with 5 minutes left in the 1st.

Later in the drive, the Huskies have a 4th and 6 in the red zone. Bell tries to escape to his right but Connor Sullivan tracks him down and records the sack. Loyola reclaims possession with less than 3 minutes in the opening quarter.

After Loyola tacked on a FG, North is facing a 10-0 (ten to nothing) deficit in the second quarter. Bell is looking for Williams once again, but Donovan Robinson jumps the route and he takes it the other way for a TD. The Ramblers extend the lead to 17-0 with 7 minutes left in the half.

Great plays on defense and special teams

With less than a minute until halftime, Michael Baker is back on the field attempting a 46-yard field goal. He boots it but Luke Williams gets a hand on it and scoops it up. The Huskies keep the score at 17-0 as they head into the locker room.

Fast forward to the second half, the Huskies have a deficit to overcome. Bell tries to connect with Cole Arl in the flat but Kai Williams anticipates the throw and he completes the second pick-6 of the night for the Ramblers. Loyola goes up 24-0 with that score, and they go on to win 27-6 after North scored in the final minute. The Huskies will look to bounce back next week at Bolingbrook.

