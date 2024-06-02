Loyola Academy wins its third IHSA girls lacrosse championship over Benet Academy

Welcome to the IHSA girls lacrosse state championship game on a rainy Saturday at Hinsdale Central. Benet Academy makes its first championship appearance after a dominating State semifinal win over Lake Forest. Standing in the way for Benet is state powerhouse Loyola Academy, who has 15 championships to its name, two since girls lacrosse became an IHSA sport, including the 2023 title. The Ramblers took care of Hinsdale Central in the semifinals the day prior. Loyola won a close matchup between these two teams 11-7 early in the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ramblers score early and often

The Ramblers waste no time as Emma Burke gets her squad on the board with a goal, and that adds on to her total of 61 on the season.

Continuing their relentless attack, the Ramblers add another goal to their tally. Jocelyn Park expertly flicks the ball, which just bounces over the line, and that extends their lead to 2-0.

The Redwings are in desperate need of scoring, but Rambler goalie Sofia Marino is a formidable obstacle, denying access with each attempt.

As for the Ramblers, it’s business as usual, and here is Jillian Rocchio putting another one into the back of the net. Loyola holds a 5-0 lead after one.

In the second quarter, the Ramblers flip their scoring route and Annie Devie does a little spin and throws it in for a 7-0 lead.

Maddie Trapp gets Benet on the scoreboard

9-0 late in the half Loyola but Benet has some life with Maddie Trapp doing it all herself and runs through the zone and scores.

But the Ramblers and Burke get right back to work, eyeing the net and lasers it home. Loyola takes a commanding 11-1 lead at the halftime break.

The second half starts with a positive outcome for Benet because Trapp runs and quickly gets a goal.

Then the defense tightens up with Madeline Jensen knocking one away. Redwings hold the Ramblers to one goal in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Gigi Kurelko under hands her shot in hoping for a spark but Benet still trails by a wide margin, down 12-3.

Loyola secures another State championship

Overall this game was all Ramblers as Burke tallies her fourth goal of the game and that helps Loyola Academy to it’s third IHSA girls lacrosse state championship and 16th overall in school history by the score of 14-5 over Benet Academy. For the Redwings, this is their second ever state trophy but best finish after taking fourth in 2021.

