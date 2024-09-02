Luke Wildes opens the scoring with a one handed grab for Benet Academy football

The Boys Play of the Week comes from our lone football game played on Saturday. Luke Wildes and Benet Academy football traveled to face Hillcrest, where the senior receiver made a one-handed catch for the touchdown. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Luke Wildes scores off an impressive catch for Benet Academy football

In the second quarter, Redwing Ryan Kubacki drops back and unloads a deep ball downfield. Wildes extends his arm out for the one-handed snag in stride, as he strolls into the endzone! What a play for the game’s first score.

Wildes would come up with another great catch later on, as Benet Academy took down Hillcrest, 35-13.

Where to find more NSW Content

