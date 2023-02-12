Luke Williams displaying his athleticism

On this Play of the Week, it’s basketball with Luke Williams showing off his athleticism. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

A critical matchup takes us to Naperville North as the Huskies host the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Huskies sit in second place in the conference standings, while the Mustangs look to move above .500 in the DVC.

On the fast break, he’s got a free run to the rim and rises for the nice right-handed jam. An impressive finish by Luke Williams, making it look easy.

Jacob Nolen puts the game to bed as he gets the dish from Arl on the baseline and finishes the dunk. Naperville North beats Metea Valley at home 57-39.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

