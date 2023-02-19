Luke Williams leads Naperville North boys basketball to 56-31 victory over Waubonsie Valley

Luke Williams puts up 24 points to lead Naperville North boys basketball to decisive victory over Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With the playoffs right around the corner, Naperville North boys basketball welcomes Waubonsie Valley to its home court for one more regular season DVC showdown. Last month, the Huskies came away with a 45-39 victory over the Warriors.

Cole Arl scoring in the paint

Early on in the first, the Huskies handle the Warriors’ backcourt pressure. Cole Arl penetrates into the paint and finishes with the floater. North has an early 7-5 lead.

Jacob Nolan making plays on the defensive end

Now in the second quarter, Jacob Nolan pokes the ball loose, Cole Arl recovers and looks ahead to Luke Williams down court for the transition bucket. The Huskies lead by seven.

On the other end, the Warriors dump it down low to Tre Blisset and he drops it in for two. Waubonsie cuts the lead to 20-14.

Moments later, Nolan disrupts another Waubonsie possession and he takes it all the way to the other end for the layup. Huskies go up by one late in the half.

With a minute left in the second, it’s Nolan yet again wreaking havoc at the top of the 1-3-1 zone. They take off on the break and Luke Williams finishes the layup plus the foul as his team takes a 30-16 lead after the made free throw.

Trying to slow the Huskies’ momentum, Jackson Langendorf works the ball inside and misses the first attempt, but he converts on the second. North still up by 12.

But as the half winds down, Cole Arl gets a clean look from behind the arc and he drains it. Huskies lead 33-18 at the break.

Huskies pull away from the Warriors

Waubonsie now facing a large second half deficit. Tre Blisset comes down with a rebound in traffic and then puts it back up and in with the foul. The Warriors are still down by 20, though.

Luke Williams comes down the court and hits the floater. He had 24 points as North cruises to a 56-31 victory.

