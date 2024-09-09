Lynney Tarnow comes up with the heads up play for Benet Volleyball

Our girl’s play of the Week comes from Lynney Tarnow of Benet Academy Volleyball. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lynney Tarnow one hands a kill over the back row for Benet Volleyball

Taylor Kunka serves it in for Benet, and the Mustangs try to get it over, but Lynney Tarnow is too quick and too tall! The Redwing one hands it over the back row for the point.

Taking another look in slow motion, it’s a heads-up play from Tarnow. Benet would win the match in straight sets!

