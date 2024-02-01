Lyons Township capture the girls gymnastics regional title

Welcome to Lyons Township, the site of one of sixteen IHSA girls gymnastics regional meets. Naperville Central comes in as our lone area teams going up against the host LT, Riverside-Brookfield, and the Andrew Co-Op. The top five individuals in each event advance to sectionals as does the entire first place team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks fly early on the vault

We start on the vault with Naperville Central’s Harley Sambrooks, who does a round-off half and lands a score of 8.5, the top for the Hawks on the event but just outside the top five overall.

Up next is Alana Williams who pulls a move similar to her Redhawk teammate and Williams gets an 8.35 but no bonus points for taking out her coach. Not to worry ladies and gentlemen, head coach Christiana Tardy is ok.

Back to the vault and it’s Layan Ibrahmin from the Andrew Co-Op who does a round-off back handspring pike. That is good enough for a 9.2.

Gabi Tapia saves her best for the postseason

Let’s swing away on the uneven bars with Redhawk Gabi Tapia pumping up her moves in the postseason and this double back tuck does the trick for a score of 8.8 and a second-place finish in the event. The senior will be moving on to sectionals on the bars.

Emily Tucker from Lyons Township has big plans as well. Here she is swinging, tucking, and landing with a 9.27 to win the event.

It’s time to test out our balance on the beam with Aimee Crnich from the Andrew Co-Op. She finishes her attempt with a nice cartwheel and twist to score a 9.27.

Staying on the beam with Emmy Bertucci from Lyons making her moves look too easy to excite her teammates and coaches. They have good reasons to be excited because she takes first place on the beam with a score of 9.35.

Onward we go to the floor exercise. Andrew Co-Op Reagann Chausee puts on a show that gets her an 8.67 score, which is good for fifth place and a sectional spot.

Jumping to her teammate Ibrahim who performs a front tuck with a couple of handsprings. That helps her to a 9.47, the number one score on the floor and the top all-around performer on the night.

Brynn Krantz secures Lyons Township the regional title

As for the Lions it’s Brynn Krantz who hits the nine spot thanks to a strong performance on the floor. That is good for third in the event and she takes fourth in the all-around as she and her Lyons Township teammates edge the Andrew Co-Op by two points to win the regional. Naperville Central finishes in third place. Riverside-Brookfield has two sectional qualifiers in Kayla Janusz on the vault and Paige Phelan on the beam.

