Lyons Township football defeats Metea in the playoff opener

The Mustangs raced to the playoffs, but weren’t able to get on the podium.

It’s time for IHSA playoff football action! Tonight, the Metea Valley Mustangs are on the road as they take on 21st-seeded Lyons Township. The Mustangs aim to upset the Lions and earn their first playoff win in program history! The Lions enter tonight’s contest on a two-game losing streak and look to regain their winning ways with a playoff win in front of friends and family in their playoff home opener. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Lions roar up the scoreboard

In the opening quarter, Metea faces a fourth down inside the red zone; quarterback Javier ‘Iggy’ Amorrortu looks to escape the pocket, but he is met immediately by a Lyons defender for the turnover on downs with less than three and a half minutes remaining in the first.

Lyons’ offense starts quickly as running back EJ Kuhlman secures the opening touchdown on a 44-yard run to paydirt. Lyons Township leads 7-0 to end the first quarter.

The Valley offense seeks to get some momentum going as Amorrortu scrambles for some yardage. However, the Mustangs face another fourth down. Amorrortu faces pressure again and looks for an open receiver; however, the Lions’ defense stands tall for another turnover on downs with nine minutes remaining in the second.

When the Lions need some momentum, they call up Kuhlman as he bursts through the Mustang defense for another 40+ yard rushing touchdown, extending the Lions’ lead to 14-0.

Lyons Township claws their way through

Metea’s offense wants to pick up the pace down two scores and does so when Amorrortu finds Charlie Larson for a big gain; however, the drive is cut short after another defensive stop by the home team, forcing a Mustang punt.

Kuhlman pressures the attack on the ground with a big gain, keeping the Lyons offense rolling. Kuhlman also attacks the Mustang defense through the air as Brendan McGabe locates him for a one-on-one ball, and he comes down with it. Kuhlman has a hat trick on the night. The Lions lead 22-0 at halftime after a successful two-point conversion.The Lions offense keeps rolling in the third as McGabe locates Aidan Webster for a big gain. You guessed it, the drive concludes with another rushing touchdown from Kuhlman, extending the Lions’ lead to 29-0.

Metea doesn’t stop fighting as Amorrortu connects with Larson again as he secures a big run after the catch to get the offense going. The drive is capped off by a quarterback sneak from Amorrortu for the Mustangs’ first touchdown of the evening. The Mustangs would fall to the Lyons 36-14 after securing another fourth-quarter touchdown from Samy El-Sayad. Despite the defeat, it was a great season for the Mustangs, who made their first playoff appearance since 2014 under second-year head coach Patrick Sheehan. Lyons Township will face Perspectives Leadership Academy in Chicago in round two.

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