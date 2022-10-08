Macey Martin Sinks Putt to Secure State Spot

For the Play of the Week, we got the girls golf Hinsdale South sectional with Macey Martin making a state-clinching shot. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

A spot in the 2022 state tournament is on the line in the girls golf Hinsdale South sectional at Village Greens Golf Course. Five Naperville area schools have made it this far, but not all can advance as a team. Benet, Metea and North got here after qualifying through the Kaneland regional while Neuqua and Waubonsie advanced from the Plainfield North regional.

After everyone advanced from the second playoff hole, Martin, with a big crowd, gets her fairway shot close for a good look at birdie and a chance to move on to state.

Her teammates nervously watching, hoping Macey Martin can come through on this putt with a chance to qualify for state. The putt is on the way and she nails it. Her teammates celebrate and Martin is all hyped up knowing she just secured her spot. One more look on this huge shot. That helped Martin become the first state qualifier for Metea in seven years. What a moment.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.