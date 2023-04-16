Mackenzie Ondrejcak gets an inside-the-park home run

On this Play of the Week, it’s Mackenzie Ondrejcak hitting a home run, but in an unconventional way. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet Academy softball comes from behind and hangs on to get a big road DVC victory over the Waubonsie Valley Warriors.

She crushes this ball to center field with Anna Riggs coming home, but that’s not the end of it. Benet has trouble getting the ball to the infield, so Ondrejcak decides to sprint towards home plate and she gets in safely for an inside-the-park home run. That’s not a play you see every day. What an insane sequence as she makes great contact on the swing and is able hustle all the way home. She was all hyped up and for good reason.

Lily Elsea hits a fly ball into the outfield and Nina Pesare makes the catch while avoiding a collision with her teammate. Benet Academy goes on to win 9-7 after a tight contest against Waubonsie Valley.

