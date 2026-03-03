Maine hockey eliminates the Warriors 1-0 in the Blackhawk Cup semis

The Blackhawk Cup boys hockey semifinals are here at West Meadows Ice Arena. It’s an Illinois West showdown as the Warriors Hockey Club is facing off against the two-seed Maine Hockey. Maine is coming off a win in double overtime with Chicago North 3-2 the previous night, while the Warriors cruised past Glenbard 6-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Maine gets on the board first

Within the first five minutes of the first period, Maine’s Gavin Brich passes the puck to Matheson Cooney, who circles around before finding the open spot to shoot the puck inside the net. Maine is on the board 1-0.

Maine looks to extend the lead. Shawn Chansed attempts a quick shot to the net, but Tyler Bellot, goalie for the Warriors Hockey Club, lies down flat to cover the hockey puck for the save.

Going to the second period, Ethan Bergquist of Maine is trying to extend the lead, but his attempt at another goal gets denied by Bellot.

The Warriors look to find the net

The Warriors are trying desperately to even the score. Michael Chenier snipes down low, but Joseph Murray of Maine sits down low and secures the save.

Maine keeps on fighting, Shawn Chansed looks for a goal, but the puck goes to the wall. Thomas Burke skates his way to the wall, swings the puck to the net, but Bellot puts his hand down on the puck for the save.

The Warriors are not giving up yet. Evan Sprau passes from the corner to Griffin Bathje, who makes a quick pass to Matthew Merchant. Merchant and a couple of Maine players scramble with the puck for a goal, but Joseph Murray lands on top of the puck for the save. The Warriors just can’t get the equalizer into the net.

Maine’s defense helps lead to the charge to the state title game

Maine is still up by a goal going into the third period for a power play. Both teams are scrambling for the puck. Warrior Logan White gets the puck, goes for the net, but gets shut down by Joseph Murray, holding his glove out for the save to end the threat. The rest of the game sees Maine holding off all attempts from the Warriors for a hard-fought 1-0 win. The two-time defending champs are eliminated, while Maine’s next game will be the Blackhawk Cup championship at the All-State Arena on Friday, March 6th, against the top overall seed, BGHW.

