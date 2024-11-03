Maine South wins a shootout over Naperville North in the first round of the IHSA 8A Football Playoffs

The first round of the IHSA 8A playoffs continues with 13-seeded Naperville North hosting Maine South football. The Huskies are looking for their first playoff win since 2010, and take on a tough Maine South team, who always seems to impress in November. The Hawks may be a 20 seed but have only lost in the first round twice since all eight classes were installed in 2001. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jameson Purcell and Jacob Bell combine for over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns

The Hawks are moving the ball right away with Sophomore QB Jameson Purcell finding an open Joey Naughton to help move the chains.

Then Purcell pitches to Michael Dellumo who runs and dives into the endzone from ten yards out to give Maine South an early 7-0 lead.

It doesn’t take the Huskies long to respond as Jacob Bell throws a backward pass to Brock Pettaway who then throws to Quinn Morris all alone and he turns on the afterburner. He runs 63 yards for the equalizer.

Purcell returns to work with his arm, and he hits Naughton for another first down.

Dellumo ran for the first touchdown and gets another one here, but this time through the air. The short touchdown pass puts the Hawks up again 13-7.

New quarter, and it’s the same Maine South offense. Purcell throws to Mason Patras for another touchdown the visitors lead by double digits.

Lots of passing but running is also involved. Will Eloe scampers for nearly thirty yards and that gets the Huskies into enemy territory.

Maine South football heads into the locker room with a 13-point lead

Then, Bell does his thing by saying ‘screw it Quinn Morris is down there somewhere.’ Morris makes the catch for another Huskie touchdown, cutting the deficit to 20-14.

Right as the break approaches, the Hawks get one back with Purcell throwing a laser at Naughton who goes up and hauls it in for the touchdown. It’s 27-14 Maine South at the half.

In the second half, Bell displays the deadly pump fake and fires into the breadbasket of Chico Thomas. He’s down at the one but on the next play Bell sneaks it in with a little tush push and it’s back to a single-digit game.

The field day continues for Purcell, and he hits Mason Patras on the wide receiver screen and soars his way into the zone for a 34-21 Maine South lead.

In the fourth quarter the Hawks hope to put it away so Purcell unloads a rainbow to Jacob Vitel and he catches it for six. It’s 49-28 Maine South, their largest lead in the game.

Bell and Pettaway bring Naperville North right back into the contest

However, the Huskies still have grit with Bell who throws a bullet to Brock Pettaway over the middle for the touchdown and it’s a 14-point game.

On the next possession, the combo tries again, Bell to Pettaway touchdown Huskies. This game is not over because we have a 49-42 ball game with over five minutes left.

Maine South wants to chew the clock, but Purcell puts up a risky throw and it’s picked off. Quincy Blaise jumps the route and it’s Huskies football.

Jacob Bell puts the team on his back by using his feet to pick up the first to keep the drive alive.

Maine South football gets past Naperville North and moves on in the IHSA playoffs

On fourth down, Bell’s pass falls incomplete, and Maine South survives with a 49-42 win. The Hawks move onto the second round where they’ll face West Aurora.

