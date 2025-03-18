Malini Madiman scores from a tough angle for Waubonsie girls water polo

The Girls water polo season is underway, and Waubonsie Valley’s Malini Madiman scores from a tough angle to help lift the Warriors past Carl Sandburg in the second game of the season. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Malini Madiman is on the Money for Waubonsie Valley

Already up 7-3, Warrior goalie Emma Buchenauer finds Madiman on the right wing. She wastes no time with letting it fly from a tough angle, and scores for the green and gold! We’ll take another look at the nice pass and shot.

Waubonsie Valley goes on to win 19-10 and has started the season 2-0.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.