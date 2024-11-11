Malm wins third straight girls diving sectional and all Valley schools send divers to state

We have a 2024 IHSA Girls Diving Sectional at Metea Valley High School, Oswego co-op’s Katie Malm has won this event for two straight years, as the junior finished in fourth place at last year’s state meet. Waubonsie’s Lucia Caruso comes in fresh off a DVC championship two weeks ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Caruso and Buchenauer qualify for state with second and third-place finishes

We’ll begin with Caruso attempting a beautiful forward one-and-one-half summersault, pike to collect a score of 36 points on the dive.

Next up we have second-place finisher Ella Buchenauer delivering a reverse dive, straight for a score of 35 points on that attempt.

Malm was once again spectacular on this meet as she performs a back one summersault and and one-half twists, free. It’s good for a dive of 37 points!

Caruso delivers another great dive attempt as she nails the reverse somersault to add another 30 points to her total, she qualifies for state in third with a final score of 453.70

More Valley divers wrap up the 2024 IHSA Girls Diving Sectional

Ella Buchenauer secures second for the Warriors with a total score of 475.45, performing a nice dive here.

Metea’s Bridget Anderson walks up for her dive and performs a forward one and one-and-a-half summersault pike, for a total of 38 points! She finishes in fifth with 442.50 points and moves on to the state meet.

Next up is Gabi Ursu of Neuqua Valley. The freshman performs an inwards one and one-and-a-half summersault, tuck, and secures a state qualifying spot! She ends the day with a score of 444.50.

Oswego Co-Op’s Katie Malm wins her third IHSA sectional title in three years

Malm finishes wins her third sectional title in three years for Oswego Co-Op, and will head to the state meet with the best score from across the state. Malm’s 516.50 is 10 points better than any diver in Illinois.

