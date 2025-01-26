Marist Boys Basketball defeats Waubonsie to end the Warriors undefeated season

Marist boys basketball and Waubonsie Valley match up in this year’s When Sides Collide Tournament at Benet Academy. The Warriors enter today’s contest 22-0 with their most recent win coming against Metea Valley, 62-39. With a record of 20-2, Marist looks to extend their winning streak to eight games after their close game against Saint Viator, 59-53. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie opens the contest on a 7-0 run and a five-point lead after the first

On the first possession of the game for the Warriors. Josh Tinney brings the ball up and gives it to Moses Wilson who finds Illinois State commit Tyreek Coleman in the corner. He knocks down the three for the first points of the game!

The Warriors lead 5-0 early, and Cade Valek gets a hand in the passing lane for the steal as Tinney recovers the ball, beginning a fastbreak opportunity. Tinney swings the rock to Coleman who throws the beautiful lob pass to Wilson for the slam! The Green and Gold start the game on a 7-0 run.

On their next possession, Marist looks to put an end to the Warriors’ run. The Redhawk offense swings the ball around the court, finding Rokas Zilys who gets the contested layup to drop just before the shot clock expires. The Redhawks trail 7-2 about three minutes in.

Later in the quarter, Zilys drives into the lane and gets the contested floater to drop while drawing the foul for a 3-point play. Zilys knocks down the free throw to cut into the Waubonsie lead, 9-5.

The Green and Gold force another takeaway as Wilson steals the bounce pass from Akir Finley. During the break, Tinney and Wilson pass it back and forth to each other as Wilson ends the possession with a two-handed dunk. The Warriors lead 16-11 going into the second quarter.

Marist Boys Basketball responds and leads Waubonsie at halftime

Waubonsie continues to play intense defense early in the second quarter as it turns into another steal as Tinney recovers the loose ball. Tinney passes to the cutting Wilson who finishes the play with another two-handed jam! The Warriors lead 18-11.

Halfway through the quarter, Redhawk Ryan Lawlor can’t get the midrange shot to fall, however, Anthony Vassilakis gets the offensive rebound but can’t get in to drop. The Warriors get the scramble for the ball as Coleman turns on the speed, euro stepping past the Redhawk defense for the layup. Waubonsie leads 24-19.

Moments later, the Redhawk defense gets a steal of their own as Brown looks to tie the game. Brown euros through the tough Waubonsie defense and gets the layup to fall, tying it up at 24. Marist would go into the half leading 29-27.

Back-and-forth third quarter at the When Sides Collide Shootout

Two minutes into the 3rd quarter, the Warriors look to make this a one-possession game. Kris Mporokoso swings the rock back to Coleman who attacks the lane, throwing up another lob pass to Wilson who throws it down. The Warriors trail 34-32.

Moving ahead to under two minutes in the quarter, the Redhawks lead by one. Brown gets the rebound and swings the rock to Finley who gets into the lane and converts the layup plus the the foul. Redhawks lead 44-40.

Less than 15 seconds remain in the third as the Warriors look to make this a one-possession game. Mporokoso passes the ball to Coleman who pulls up for the deep three and he gets it to fall. Warriors trail 46-43 going into the final quarter.

Marist boys basketball defeats Waubonsie to end their undefeated season

In the beginning stages of the fourth, the Warriors secure the defensive rebound as Coleman attacks the Redhawk defense. He spins past Tate, drives to the basket, and makes the contest euro step over Brown. Marist leads 48-47.

Midway through the quarter, the Warriors look to go on one final run to keep their win streak alive. With the shot clock winding down, Coleman finds Wilson who pump fakes the Redhawk defense then hits the three-point shot. Marist leads 53-52.

Under two minutes remaining as the Redhawks look to hold on to their three-point lead. The Redhawk defense gets the steal as they look to extend the lead. Vassilakis passes it up to Zilys who knocks down a massive three-point shot! He extends the Redhawk lead by 6, 59-53.

With less than 30 seconds, the Warriors foul Tate who knocks down the first free throw to make the score 63-56. Tate misses the second but Marquis Vance secures the rebound and puts it up for the final points of the night.

Marist boys basketball defeats Waubonsie Valley 65-56.