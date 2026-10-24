Marist football hands Neuqua Valley an opening-round loss

It’s time for the opening round of the expanded IHSA Football playoffs as Neuqua Valley takes on Marist Academy.

Entering the 8A matchup as the underdog, the Wildcats look to make a deep playoff run as the number 40 seed. On the other sideline, the Redhawks enter as the twenty-fifth seed after closing out the regular season with a 6-3 record. The winner of this matchup is set to take on the defending state champion, Mt. Carmel, in the next round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marist leads by two scores at halftime

On the opening drive, it’s third down for the Neuqua offense. Wildcat quarterback Ben Travis hits receiver Will Kalish in stride as he outraces the Redhawk defense for the touchdown! The Cats strike fast as they lead 7-0.

After the Wildcat touchdown, the Marist offense is on the move as quarterback Jake Fleming connects with Connor Fleming to get inside the ten-yard line before he’s brought down by Kalish.

A few plays later, Redhawk running back Connor Hunt caps off the drive with the touchdown. We’re tied 7-7 with 5:23 left in the first.

The Wildcats look to convert on third down in Redhawk territory. Ben Travis looks for Kalish but is intercepted by Brendan Killen!

After the interception, the Redhawk offense comes up big as Jake Fleming passes to Jeremy Nash Jr who breaks a tackle and runs into the end zone. At the end of the first, the Redhawks lead 14-7.

The Neuqua offense is looking for answers before halftime as Ben Travis rolls out and throws it up for Lucas Balgro, who stays in bounds to move the chains.

Moments later, Travis finds senior Josh Reppmann across, who makes the tough catch over the middle.

On the final play of the half, Neuqua takes a shot at the end zone as Travis finds Kalish, who fights to get into the end zone! Going into halftime, Marist leads after a high-scoring 28-14 battle.

The Redhawks advance to the next round

Early in the third, the Redhawks offense continues to stay hot as Jake Fleming finds a wide-open Billy Nitsche, who outraces the Wildcat defense for the touchdown. The Redhawks lead 35-14.

Needing an answer on 4th down, the Wildcats go back to Lucas Balgro, who breaks a tackle to get inside Redhawk territory.

Now inside the red zone, Travis finds Balgro again, who stays on his feet and gets in for the touchdown. The Wildcats are hanging tough, but trail 35-21 with under eight minutes in the third.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Wildcats offense looks to get within a score as Travis throws it up to Will Kalish, who gets the big catch in traffic.

Later in the drive, Neuqua stays with the hot hand as Travis passes to Kalish, who hangs on in traffic for the catch.

It’s third and goal for the Cats. Travis throws a laser to Shane Gibson for the touchdown. The Wildcats have the momentum as they trail 35-28 with plenty of ballgame left.

The Marist offense looks to convert on third down as Jake Fleming buys some time before finding Connor Fleming for a big conversion.

Moments later, running back Connor Hunt continues his impressive night as he races into the end zone untouched for his third touchdown of the night. Going into the fourth, Marist leads 42-28.

Early into the fourth, the Wildcat offense is on the move as Ben Travis goes deep to Will Kalish, who comes up with another big catch, moving the ball inside the five-yard line.

It’s fourth and goal for the Wildcats. Travis keeps it himself and leaps towards the goal line but gets stuffed by the Redhawk defense. A huge stop to keep it a two-score game.

The Redhawks go on to score once more on a touchdown from Tommy Hosty, securing the victory, 49-28. Marist Academy will advance to the next round to take on Mt. Carmel. Neuqua ends the season with a record of 3-7.

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