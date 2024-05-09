Marist girls lacrosse defeats Benet Academy to remain on top of the ESCC

Marist girls lacrosse and Benet Academy battle for first place in the ESCC. The visiting Redhawks took down the Redwings in last year’s Sectional finals, and both teams are currently undefeated in conference play. Entering today, Marist sits at 14-1, while Benet is 17-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both goalies make saves early before Benet leads to close the first

Marist with the first early opportunity from a reset, but Redwing goalie Madeline Jensen gets the save.

Moments later, Megan Hansen finds Carmen Colon who shoots and scores the games first goal as Marist leads 1-0.

More saves early on. Norine Maloney defends a charging Shannon Earley as she gets her stick on the ball and it deflects away from the box. The score stays 1-0.

Tied at one, Madeleine Trapp finds the back of the net giving Benet their first score of the game.

Earley, the Notre Dame commit, shows off her skills racing down the field with a spin move and puts in her first goal of the game. That gives the Redwings a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Marist girls lacrosse takes the lead over Benet thanks to Kayli Grant and company

Benet adds to their lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter as Claire O’Brien scores to make it 3-1.

Not going away without a fight, Redhawk Kayli Grant scores with defenders in her face, and falls to the ground to make it 3-2.

Just two minutes later at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter, Grant weaves through Benet’s defense and scores the equalizer to tie the game, 3-3.

Trapp with some moves of her own, fakes out a Redhawks defender, finds Earley in front of the net who scores her second of the game.

Marist scores two goals in the final minutes of the first half. Lucy Wizgird gets this one to go with just three seconds left as the Redhawks lead 5-4 at half.

The Redhawks keep fighting off the Redwings in the second half

Marist makes a change at goalie with Isabel Colon, who immediately makes a save to start the second half, helping keep the Redhawks lead.

After two unanswered goals to start the second half, Marist nurses a 7-4 lead. Gigi Kurelko scores off a reset to cut the Redwing deficit to 7-5.

Carmen Colon putting the Marist lead back up three scores a no-look backhand shot, that Jensen doesn’t see coming. Redhawks lead 8-5.

Earley putting matters into her own hands, gains possession off the faceoff, coasts down the field, and scores to make it 8-6. She would add another fourth-quarter goal, keeping Benet alive as they trail 9-7.

Marist girls lacrosse beats Benet after a 40-minute weather delay

The Redwings get a defensive stop and Kurelko at the 8:59 minute mark brings Benet to within one 9-8.

Grant keeps the Redhawks in front as she continues her strong afternoon. Another goal just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter puts Marist up 10-8.

Benet would make it 10-9 with another Kurelko goal. Then an intercepted pass from Earley allows her to make it the length of the field without being stopped and tie the game at 10 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter.

After a 40-minute weather delay, the action resumed. The teams traded goals tying at 11, then with 1:24 left, Grant scores off an assist from Maggie Ohle. Marist holds off the Redwings in the final minutes to win a consecutive ESCC conference title and three wins in a row over Benet.