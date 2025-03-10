Markus Palmertz scores in triple overtime to send Warriors Hockey to the state final

Markus Palmertz and Warriors Hockey went to triple overtime in the Blackhawk Cup semifinals. Palmertz scores to lift the Warriors back into the championship for a second straight season. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Markus Palmertz scores in triple overtime to send the Warriors to the Blackhawk Cup State Championship

After assisting a goal in the second period, Palmertz gets the puck at the top of the point from Michael Chenier, fires through multiple defenders, and scores the game-winner! Let’s slow this one down and take a look at the snipe.

The Warriors will now try to earn the program’s fifth state championship, as they take on the Stampede in the final.

