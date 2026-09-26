Marmion Academy football defeats Benet Academy for homecoming victory.

After mounting a great comeback in the fourth, Benet’s comeback attempt was squashed by a heartbreaking play from Marmion’s defense.

Redwing football visits Marmion Academy in hopes of spoiling the Cadets’ homecoming festivities with a road victory. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column and turn their seasons towards the direction of the playoffs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet trails before halftime

Marmion’s offense starts hot as quarterback Colin McEniry looks for the outside pass and locates receiver Aidan Miller for a big run after the catch.

The Cadets finish their drive strong with a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-goal for tonight’s opening touchdown by McEniry. Marmion leads 7-0 with 5:45 remaining in the first.

The Redwing offense tries to match on their next drive. However, the possession ends on a fumbled snap, and the Cadets are there for the recovery. Taking the ball back to start the second quarter.

Benet seeks to swing the momentum around on offense and does so as quarterback Alex Mitchell locates Giovanni Sanderlin for the one-on-one ball, and he comes down with the catch. Setting the offense up with excellent field position.

Benet finishes their drive with Mitchell locating tight end Tyler Lakis for the touchdown. The game is tied up at seven with six and a half minutes remaining before halftime.

Marmion walks off with a pick-six

The Cadets spend the remainder of the second milking the clock until McEniry scrambles right and locates Miller in the end zone, but the ball is ripped out and appears to be intercepted by Redwing Dean Meah. However, after the refs talk it over, it is ruled that Miller maintained possession long enough to be called a touchdown. Marmion leads Benet at half 14-7.

The Redwing defense gets the Cadets to a fourth and long in the third quarter. McEniry tries to run for the first down, but he is stopped by Meah for the turnover on downs.

However, on the first play of the next Redwing possession, after a successful pass completion, Cadet Ryan Loria punches the ball out, and it’s recovered by Marmion in plus territory.

The Cadets capitalize on the opportunity as McEniry locates Miller again for another touchdown. The lead is 20-7 after a blocked PAT.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cadets are milking the clock but forget ball security on the snap, and it’s Redwing Ronan Devine who makes the recovery

Benet’s offense marches down the field swiftly when Mitchell locates Sanderlin in the back of the end zone for another Redwing touchdown. The Redwings are back in the game down 20-13 with 4:44 remaining in the fourth after a blocked extra point.

The Redwing defense stands tall and gets a stop to give the ball back to the offense. The stop leads to another Benet touchdown as Hawke Lawler bursts through the Cadet defense, and the game is all square at 20-20 in the final minutes of regulation.

After another defensive stop, Benet has the ball with 9 seconds left in the fourth inside Marmion territory. Mitchell looks right before throwing to the far sideline, but Ryan Loria intercepts the pass and heads down the sideline with the Redwings in pursuit. Loria breaks a tackle inside the five and falls into the end zone as time expires. A shocking final play as Marmion wins 26-20 on a walk-off pick-six. The Redwings fall to 2-4 on the year after a heartbreaking last-second defeat.

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