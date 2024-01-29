Marmion Academy hockey takes down Benet Academy in an overtime thriller

The CCHL hockey regular season is coming to a close. Benet Academy enters this game on a four-losing streak while Marmion Academy hockey comes into the game after beating Mount Carmel. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marmion Academy scores early in the first period to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead

Jumping into the action six minutes in. Gavin Murphy finds Hudson Hollweck in front who puts a backhand effort on net but it’s saved and covered by Charles Donoghue.

Bringing the puck back down the ice is Jackson Burgess whose wrist shot beats Joel Koehn glove side giving the Cadets a 1-0 lead.

Marmion on a power play now. The Cadets work the puck back to Andrew Mumford who fires a shot on net that is gloved down by Koehn.

Benet looking for the equalizer late in the period. Hudson Hollweck gets the puck behind the net as he scores on the wraparound. However, the goal is called off as the net was off its barrings. The Redwings trail 1-0 going into the second period.

Hudson Schlie scores the equalizer early in the second period for Benet Academy

Three minutes into the second with Benet on a power play. Hudson Schlie skates in over the blue line taking a shot on net that goes top corner. The Wings tie this game up at one.

Benet looking for a quick second. Jeremy DeWilkins gets the puck in the right-hand circle taking a wrist shot but it’s easily soaked up by Donoghue.

Marmion’s turn on the attack. Vincent Nowicki plays a stretch pass to Nolan Scheel whose in on the partial breakaway but he’s denied by the right pad of Koehn. We head into the third period all knotted at one.

Marmion scores the game winning goal in overtime to beat Benet by a score of 2-1

The first good look of the third comes from Gianluca DiCosola who takes a tight angle shot but that’s easily trapped by Donoghue.

Last chance of the period comes from Benet. DiCosola finds Gavin Murphy in the slot but he’s denied by Donoghue. We head to overtime tied at one.

The Cadets start overtime on the front foot. Colin Hamilton skates in on a breakaway but once again Koehn makes the save and collects.

Marmion still in the O-zone here in overtime. Andrew Mumford gets the puck out wide as he passes back door to a wide-open Trajan Featherston who taps in the game-winning goal.

Marmion Academy hockey takes this one in overtime by a score of 2-1 over Benet Academy.

