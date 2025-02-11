Marmion Academy takes home the boys wrestling regional championship

Marmion Academy is one of the hosts for the 2025 boys wrestling regional championships. A crowd is here to watch the event with two of the Naperville area schools Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley, competing in hopes of moving on to sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors and Wildcats battle in third-place matches

Going into the 3rd place bout at 132 pounds it’s Nathan Duffield from Waubonsie Valley going for the double leg takedown on Neuqua Valley’s Collin Foley as Duffield earns the takedown points. The Warrior sinks in the half-nelson but the Wildcat opponent gets saved at the end of the period. The final period sees Duffield doing a single-leg takedown on Foley and finishing the match by tech fall 17-1, securing 3rd place. Both wrestlers are moving on to sectionals.

It’s Wildcats versus Bulldogs at 144 pounds with Cole Hubbard of Batavia bear-hugging Maxwell Ridges from Neuqua. Hubbard takes the Wildcat down and receives back points for the move. After a couple of blood breaks the match continues with Ridges flipping the script and going for back points on the Bulldog. Hubbard goes for the reverse to get off his back. The end of the match sees Hubbard securing the 3rd place spot.

A cat fight comes in at 150 pounds with another Neuqua Wildcat Curtis Burke taking down Wheaton Warrenville’s Joey Sirmon. Burke defeated Lucas Lee from Metea Valley in the blood round to earn the spot in the third-place match. Curtis puts the Tiger on his back and seals the deal for a pin, earning a third-place medal for Neuqua Valley.

Wrestling at 175 pounds it’s Jack Brown of Batavia going for the double takedown on Lucas Pretkelis of Waubonsie Valley. Brown secures the takedown points and puts Pretkelis on his back. The Bulldog holds down the Warrior in a half-nelson and pins him to win third place. Batavia also finishes in third as a team.

Neuqua and Waubonsie qualify more wrestlers for sectionals

At 190 pounds, there’s another clash of cats with Neuqua’s Deividas Lewiton locking a single-leg takedown on East Aurora’s Kevin Sanchez. Lewiton holds his own against the Tomcat as The Wildcat keeps Sanchez on the mat, racking up enough points to take third place by a 9-3 decision. Luke Boersma from Marmion wins the 190-pound bracket.

West Aurora’s Fernando Anaya has Waubonsie Valley’s Jordan Hatchett on the floor at 215 pounds. Anaya locks in on Hatchett and rolls him on his back to get the pin and the third-place spot. West Aurora finishes the meet in second place as a team.

Marmion wins the regional championship

The final third-place match is at 285 with Ashton Kibbie of Wheaton Warrenville taking down Leonidas Hobson. Hobson comes back by putting the Tiger on his back for points. Later on, Kibbie takes Hobson on his back for points with Hobson rolling onto his stomach. In the end, it’s Hobson throwing in the arm bar, putting the Tiger on his back to seal the deal for a pin.

Hobson’s teammates cheer for him and his third-place win. Mateusz Nycz is the 285 pound champion from Marmion Academy. The Cadets take home the regional championship with Waubonsie Valley taking 5th place and Neuqua Valley sixth.